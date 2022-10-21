Niemann sues world champion Carlsen for $100 million over claims he is chess cheat

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has responded to the accusation levelled by Norway's world champion Magnus Carlsen that he cheated in a match between the two by attempting to sue him for at least $100 million (£89million/€103million).

The 19-year-old is also suing website Chess.com, which published a report saying he had likely cheated in more than 100 online games.

Niemann says the defendants colluded to destroy his reputation and livelihood, with the action is also brought against the world's most-followed chess streamer, Hikaru Nakamura.

Lawyers for Chess.com say there is "no merit" in Niemann's allegations.

In his filing, Niemann, 19, accuses Carlsen of launching a smear campaign against him in collaboration with Carlsen's online chess company Play Magnus, and Chess.com, which has agreed to buy Play Magnus.

The filing maintains: "Niemann is a 19-year-old, self-taught chess prodigy.

"He brings this action to recover from the devastating damages that Defendants have inflicted upon his reputation, career, and life by egregiously defaming him and unlawfully colluding to blacklist him from the profession to which he has dedicated his life."

Hans Niemann is suing Chess.com, which has analysed many of his matches and suggested he probably cheated in more than 100 of them ©Getty Images

The libel suit goes on to allege: "Notorious for his inability to cope with defeat, Carlsen snapped.

"Enraged that the young Niemann, fully 12 years his junior, dared to disrespect the 'King of Chess,' and fearful that the young prodigy would further blemish his multi-million dollar brand by beating him again, Carlsen viciously and maliciously retaliated against Niemann by falsely accusing Niemann, without any evidence, of somehow cheating during their in-person game and demanding that the organizers of the Sinquefield Cup immediately disqualify Niemann from the tournament."

Lawyers for Chess.com dismissed the allegations, and said the company "looks forward to setting the record straight on behalf of its team and all honest chess players".

Carlsen is considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time but lost to Niemann in an in-person game in September.

The 31-year-old accused Niemann of cheating and suggested the young American's rise to prominence in the chess world had been too rapid to be believable.

Neither Carlsen nor Chess.com produced concrete evidence for their cheating accusations.

In a 72-page investigation published on the site, Chess.com concluded that Niemann probably cheated in more than 100 online games, including some for prize money.

Hans Niemann is suing Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com and chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura for $100bmillion for accusing him of being a cheat ©CourtListener

Its analysis compared his moves with those suggested by computers - which are better than human players - and considered the probability of his results, as well as other factors.

Following the accusations, Niemann was banned from playing on Chess.com and from in-person tournaments it sponsors.

Niemann has admitted to cheating online on two separate occasions aged 12 and 16 by using computer assistance, but denied ever cheating over the board.

That is widely regarded as a much more serious offence and Niemann has even said he was prepared to play naked to prove his innocence.

"If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it," said Niemann.

"I don't care, because I know I am clean.

"You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don't care.

"I'm here to win and that is my goal regardless."

In the meantime the International Chess Federation has said it will launch its own investigation into Carlsen's allegations.