Scratch card set to be launched with Paris 2024 tickets as prizes

French lottery firm La Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) is set to launch a new scratch card called "My Ticket for Paris 2024" with tickets to the Olympic athletics events as prizes for some winners.

The card is priced at €3 (£2.58/$3.29) and is set to go on sale for the first time on Monday (July 3).

The cards carry a cash prize of up to €50,000 (£43,025/$54,700) but some will also win tickets to the athletics.

FDJ is an official partner of Paris 2024.

"About fifty winners will be offered two very well placed tickets to come with the person of their choice to one of the finals," FDJ director Cédric Breton told Le Parisien.

"We will also provide transport to Paris, accommodation transfer from the hotel to the stadium and catering."

Some 10 million Olympic scratch cards are initially to go on sale at the 30,000 FDJ outlets and kiosks.

A scratch card offering the chance to win Olympic tickets is expected to be on sale for the next three to four months ©FDJ

They will also be available to buy on the FDJ online portal.

It is anticipated that they will remain on sale for only three or four months.

FDJ previously sold around 10 million Olympic-themed scratch cards when the city was bidding for the Games in 2017.

"We think this one will do even better," Breton predicted.

Although Paris 2024 have introduced initiatives to make tickets available to disadvantaged groups, they have also received criticism for high prices, with the most expensive regular tickets for athletics priced at €980 (£850/$1,000).

A recent opinion poll attributed dissatisfaction with the Games to the perceived high price of tickets although Paris 2024 officials have claimed the pricing structure is in line with previous Games.