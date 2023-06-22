A total of 7,200 tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been reserved for children under the care of protective services.

The tickets have been made available as part of the "All at the Games" programme and was confirmed by France's Secretary of State for Child Protection Charlotte Caubel.

The tickets will be allocated by the National Convention of Child Protection Associations which was created in 1948.

"Allowing these young people too often far from major sporting events to share the happiness of experiencing the Games in France is the whole point of popular ticketing set up by the State," said French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, as reported by L'Équipe.

The "All at the Games" initiative is run by the state and has bought more than 400,000 tickets for young people, sporting volunteers, disabled people and caregivers, as well as public officials involved in promoting sport and the Games in France.

Charlotte Caubel announced the inclusion of children under care in the All at the Games initiative ©Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee is eager that as many people as possible can attend the Games.

Initiatives so far have included an accessible ticketing fee schedule, buying 100,000 tickets for priority audiences, and launching a system whereby each ticket buyer can donate money to go towards efforts getting underprivileged people to the Games.

"We want the experience of the Games and the opportunity to experience the moments of emotion and gathering they provide to be made accessible to as many people as possible," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"To carry out this mission, Paris 2024 has multiplied initiatives to enable people in precarious situations, usually far from major sporting events, to also experience the Paris 2024 Games 'in real life'."