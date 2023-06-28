Exclusive: IBA defends appointment of new interim chief executive following role in treatment of detainees in Iraq

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has lauded Chris Roberts’ "unblemished military career" in defence of a damning report which names the former British Army officer following an inquiry into the treatment of detainees in Iraq 20 years ago.

Roberts has recently taken over the role of chief executive and secretary general on an interim basis after George Yerolimpos was fired.

The Briton had been serving as the IBA’s development director and led the Referee and Judges Committee after joining the governing body in 2021.

A report led by retired appeal court judge William Gage was published in 2011 following a three-year inquiry into the death of Baha Mousa and abuse of other detainees in Basra in Iraq in 2003.

The inquiry concluded that Roberts had "karate chopped at least one detainee" and "kicked probably three more".

Gage described Roberts’ conduct as "shameful" and accused him of a "serious breach of discipline" and "very substantial breaches of duty".

"There can be no possible excuse or mitigation for what I find he did," said Gage.

Roberts has denied the allegations, while the British Ministry of Defence found that there was no case against him.

He was promoted to the rank of major during his career in the army that came to an end in 2020.

An extract from the Baha Mousa public inquiry report where chairman William Gage said he failed to accept Chris Roberts' denial ©Baha Mousa public inquiry report

A year later, Roberts received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for "services to British army boxing" which drew criticism at the time from Hadiya Marzooq, the mother of Baha Mousa.

Mousa had sustained at least 93 external injuries before his death and was found to have been hooded for almost 24 hours during his 36-hour detainment by British soldiers.

A group of seven officers in the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment were charged in connection with the death of the 26-year-old and abuse of other prisoners.

Six of those were found not guilty.

Corporal Donald Payne was the only officer to plead guilty to inhumane treatment of a prisoner and was jailed for a year and dismissed from the army.

Roberts held the role of chief executive of Boxing Scotland and was a member of the GB Boxing Board of Directors before joining the IBA.

The IBA, which has recently been thrown out of the Olympic Movement by the International Olympic Committee, claimed that Roberts "successfully passed all respective vetting checks" before his arrival at the body two years ago.

Chris Roberts was awarded an OBE in 2021 and has recently been appointed as interim chief executive and secretary general of the IBA ©IBA

"The checks conducted during the vetting process did not reveal any criminal record or misconduct that would disqualify him from holding a position within IBA," a spokesperson for the IBA told insidethegames.

"It is important to note that Mr. Roberts has never been found guilty of any criminal conduct.

"It is crucial to understand that events mentioned from your side occurred outside the realm of boxing and during military operations.

"As such, IBA does not possess jurisdiction to provide a legal assessment on these incidents.

"The legal assessment of Mr. Roberts was conducted by both the UK judicial authorities and the British Army, who in all instances within the nature of this enquiry are the respective appropriate authorities."

The IBA also stressed that Roberts had dedicated a "considerable amount of time and efforts to the betterment of boxing".

"Throughout his career, Mr. Roberts has demonstrated a commitment to the sport and its development," the spokesperson added.

"Notably a 30-year unblemished military career as a highly decorated officer, having received many accolades, including the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, and the latter being awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire Medal by the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

"He remains currently as honorary vice-president of the UK Army Boxing Association.

"It is important to differentiate between actions taken in a specific context and an individual's overall character and suitability for a particular role."