Baniyas Sports Club took over the 2023 Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, winning both the men's and women's adults and under-18 titles along with the women's under-16 title.

Athletes were in the middle of observing Ramadan, which made them more motivated to perform as they balanced their fast from dusk until dawn and their training regimes.

In the men's adults competition, Al Ain Sports Club finished in second, while Al Jazira Sports Club took third.

In the women's side, Al Wahda Sports Club secured second with Al Ain claiming third.

In the under-18 competition, Al Ain finished second in both categories, while Al Wahda was also third.

In the under-16 male's edition, Al Ain claimed the victory, with Al Wahda coming second and Al Jazira coming third.

Baniyas were the club who won the most categories ©Action UAE

In the female's side, Al Jazira were runners-up, while Al Ain rounded off the podium.

In the under-14, Al Ain won the men's side and the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club came second, with the latter winning the female's edition and Baniyas coming second.

Presenting the trophies to the winners were Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emirati ruler, and Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

The pair congratulated the players on their victories and praised the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) on their development of the sport.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAEJJF, expressed delight over the presence of royalty in the ceremony as he congratulated the athletes for their performances.

The competition took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE ©Action UAE

"We were delighted to have the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to honor the champions, which was a huge morale boost for them," said Al Hashemi.

"We congratulate the winning clubs and players on their remarkable achievements."

Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, chairman of Baniyas, spoke on the success his club has managed to achieve throughout the competition.

"Our club’s President and Board of Directors’ support is evident in the wonderful results we achieved this season, including winning the UAE Volleyball League, Super Cup, and three divisions of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup today," he said.

"These achievements strengthen our motivation to work harder and develop our tools, with the ultimate goal of representing UAE sports and raising our beloved country’s flag on the podiums."

UAE's top talent were all showcased during the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup ©Action UAE

Faisal Al Ketbi, a player for Baniyas and a representative of the national team, also spoke on the success they had.

“I want to appreciate the efforts of the Baniyas Club management and its tireless work in translating the vision of the wise leadership by focusing on all games and jiu-jitsu in particular, which doubled the number of players joining the club and contributed greatly to the development of their technical and professional levels," said Al Ketbi.

"This made jiu-jitsu a way of life for them and attracted many young players and fans."



