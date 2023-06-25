The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has ruled that improvements still need to be made to ensure Jinjiang is ready to deliver the University World Cup Football later this year.

A delegation from the FISU travelled to the Chinese county where they were able to run the rule over the facilities that are set to stage the men’s and women’s football event in October.

The FISU team visited 11 venues including eight competition and three training facilities and three hotels during their inspection.

They also collected some materials about the city's culture and made a series of recommendations that they hope will boost the preparations and ensure a successful event.

"There are a few things that can still be improved and FISU will provide support and assistance to make sure that everything is ready for the event," said Alejandro Guerra Urbistondo, FISU Championships and World Cups sport manager.

The University of the Republic from Uruguay celebrate winning the men's title when Jinjiang staged the FISU University World Cup Football in 2019 ©FISU

Jingiang’s vice-mayor Wu Zunyi added: "We will make the adjustments according to the inspection team’s recommendations.

"We can use the experience from the previous competition to progress, we still have plenty of time to present a football feast."

Twelve men and eight women teams from the five continents are due to participate at the FISU University World Cup Football, scheduled to be held from October 21 to 31.

It will be the second edition of the football tournament after Jinjian played host in 2019 when the University of the Republic from Uruguay and the University of Ottawa from Canada won the respective men's and women's titles.

The event was due to take place in 2021 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.