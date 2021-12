The Federation of University Sports of China (FUSC) has held talks with Jinjiang City over preparations for the second edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup Football.

FUSC vice-president and Asian University Sports Federation President Xue Yanqing led a working group which met with local organisers, headed by Chen Chuanfang, vice-mayor of Jinjiang City.

It is the first high-level meeting between the two parties since the Jinjiang City Council finished a staff and leadership restructuring.

The FUSC presented an update from FISU, revisiting positive outcomes from the inaugural edition of the event in 2019 and what improvements could be made.

There were also discussions on staffing structure, creating a sustainability plan and continuing a good working relationship with FISU.

Chen greeted the FUSC delegation and underlined the importance that the FISU University World Cup Football had in promoting the local sports industry, as well as Jinjiang to a global audience.

The 2023 University World Cup Football is to follow on from the 2019 edition, also held in Jinjiang ©FISU

"We are very happy to see the steps being taken with high-level authorities in Jinjiang also taking interest in the event," FISU sports director Juan-Carlos Holgado said.

"Despite recent challenges due to the global situation, we are confident that the new leadership of the Organising Committee will ensure that targets and deadlines are reached in an efficient manner to put on an even more impressive event since the inaugural edition in 2019."

Chen reiterated the organisers' commitment to hosting the event in accordance with FISU guidelines and promoting football development at national and international levels.

Xue vowed that the FUSC would work openly with the Organising Committee and FISU to keep preparation on track.