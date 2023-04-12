The International University Sports Federation is set to hold its second edition of the World Cup Football in Jinjiang, China from October 21 to 31 2023.

The event was due to take place in 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 edition also took place in Jinjiang, with the University of the Republic of Uruguay winning the men's edition and the University of Ottawa of Canada winning the women's.

The University of Ottawa are defending champions in the women's event ©FISU

A total of 16 men’s teams and eight women’s teams from the five continents are set to compete this year.

"This top sport event will drive the development of local sports industry and help build Jinjiang into a dynamic and prestigious sports city," said Zunyi Wu, the vice-mayor of Jinjiang.

The mascot will be the Jingang Wolf, who will be at the centre of promoting this event as through city tours, while theme songs are also expected to be released.