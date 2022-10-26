Survey finds 82 per cent of Seine-Saint-Denis citizens in favour of Paris 2024 Olympics

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics have received a boost after a survey found that Seine-Saint-Denis citizens were overwhelmingly in favour of the staging of the event.

The results of the poll, published in French newspaper Le Parisien, revealed that 82 per cent of respondents living in Seine-Saint-Denis wanted the Games to be held in Paris.

It also found that 73 per cent of the citizens questioned in the survey believed that Paris 2024 would have a positive impact on infrastructure in the area.

Digital market research agency Harris Interactive conducted the survey for the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis.

A number of events are due to be staged in Seine-Saint-Denis during Paris 2024 with the Stade de France set to host athletics and rugby sevens.

Swimming, diving and water polo are also set to be held at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Seine-Saint-Denis, while the Athletes’ Village is expected to overlap the communes of Saint-Denis, Ile Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen.

The Stade de France is set to be one of the key venues for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The latest survey comes just days after a poll, conducted by Fiducial-Odoxa, found that 58 per cent of French people do not trust the country’s Government to ensure safety at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics and the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The study showed that the mismanagement of the UEFA Champions League final held at the Stade de France earlier this year was the main reason for the public's mistrust.

Plans to hold city-centre Opening Ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics - with some 600,000 spectators expected to attend the former - have exacerbated security fears.

Paris is due to stage the Olympics from July 26 to August 11 in 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.