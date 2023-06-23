Millions due to take part in Let's Move events as IOC celebrates Olympic Day

Millions of people are expected to take part in the Let's Move initiative in celebration of Olympic Day.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Health Organization have launched the scheme with the aim of encouraging more healthy lifestyles.

People have been urged to include 30 minutes of exercise in their day with the help of a digital invitation.

The most popular excuse for not exercising is reportedly "I don't have time" so the invitation is designed to schedule health and fitness like you would any other daily activity.

Let's Move events are being held in 150 countries across five continents to celebrate Olympic Day - marked every year on June 23 in honour of Pierre de Coubertin who founded the Olympic Movement on this day in 1894 in Paris.

Five million people, and an additional seven million school children, are due to be involved.

Participants will also have the chance to work out alongside athletes such as American sprinter Allyson Felix, Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol and Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.

Twenty-four iconic buildings around the world will light up in the Olympic colours or the Let's Move logo.

A video of IOC President Thomas Bach jogging has been released to mark the occasion.

"When we do sport, it keeps our mind and body strong and healthy," said Bach.

"When we do sport, it inspires us to always give our best.

"When we do sport, it makes us dream, it spreads joy and it brings us together.

"When we do sport, we live by our new Olympic motto - faster, higher, stronger - together.

"This is the beauty of sport - it inspires the world to move, and it brings us all together, as friends and as a community, no matter where we are or how we choose to move."

Olympic Day was first held in 1948 and has evolved into a global celebration.

"On Olympic Day, we remember the creation of the Olympic Movement by our founder, Pierre de Coubertin," said Bach.

"He wanted to make the world a better place through sport.

"This is why Olympic Day is always the perfect opportunity to get up and move."