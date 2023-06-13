Bach and IOC aiming to inspire with Let's Move campaign on Olympic Day

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is hoping for the body's Let's Move campaign to inspire the world to be more active.

The project is launching for the first time in 10 days to coincide with Olympic Day on June 23.

It will encourage and support people to make time to exercise with a digital invitation to schedule 30 minutes of activity into their day.

Participants will be able to work out along athletes such as the United States' Allyson Felix, Spanish IOC member Pau Gasol, and Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.

"On Olympic Day, we celebrate the Olympic Movement's mission to make the world a better place through sport," said Thomas Bach.

"When we do sport, it keeps our mind and body strong and healthy.

"When we do sport, it inspires us to always give it our best and it makes us dream, it spreads joy and it brings us together.

"This year, together with the World Health Organization (WHO), we are highlighting the positive impacts sport has on both physical and mental health.





"We want to inspire the world to move more every day.

"Sport and physical activity are the low-cost, high-impact tool for healthy bodies and healthy minds and resilient communities."

More than 131 mass participation events and digital activations will take place around the world on Olympic Day.

The National Olympic Committees of Croatia, Guinea Bissau, and Norway will all be hosting Olympic Day runs.

A host of city landmarks are also set to light up "to inspire the world to move", including in Barcelona, Beijing, Mexico City, and Tokyo.

"The Olympic Movement has a unique ability to harness the power of increased physical activity through sport for improving public health," said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Olympians are more than athletes: they are role models for people to enjoy sport and the benefits of physical activity.

"The Let's Move initiative, supported by the WHO, combines the power of the Olympics and WHO's advice on physical activity to help inspire and motivate people to move more for better health."