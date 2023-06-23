Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay have insisted that the experience gained during the Tour de France will help them keep the Flame secure next year.

"In France we have this advantage to have a big event every summer in June and July that is also out on the roads," Relay deputy director Grégory Murac said.

Last year, climate activists from Dernière Rénovation brought the Tour de France to a temporary halt and other groups have used the race to protest in previous years.

"With the Tour de France they can find the solution every year, we will be in the same dynamic to find solutions to be able to face those difficulties," Murac added.

At the most recent Torch Relay, demonstrators against human rights abuses in China infiltrated the lighting ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Flame in Ancient Olympia.

Demonstrators scaled the Eiffel Tower to protest against human rights abuses in China when the Olympic Flame last visited Paris in 2008 ©Getty Images

The last time the Olympic Flame was on French soil was for the global Relay to the Beijing 2008 Games when Paris was included in a Relay described as "The Journey of Harmony".

It proved necessary to curtail the visit after it was repeatedly disrupted by demonstrators protesting against human rights abuses in Tibet.

"There are people that will what certainly use the Relay to explain their protest," Murac conceded.

"We know that in every country it happens in past Relays, there some of those anti-Olympics who can use the Relay to promote what they want to say, our job is to work in the best condition with the authorities."

Human rights protesters infiltrated the Flame lighting ceremony for Beijing 2022 at Ancient Olympia ©Getty Images

Organisers are establishing a security team which will remain with the Flame throughout its journey across France.

"We will have a group of people that will be with the Relay during the whole route and those guys, they will be in charge to secure the bubble of the Relay, it will be the same from the first to the last day," Murac continued.

"Then when we will be in each department, we will have local security that will help to close the roads and be part of the bubble."

The Flame is set to arrive on French soil on May 8 2024 and is expected to visit around 400 towns during a 68-day journey before the Opening Ceremony on July 26 2024.