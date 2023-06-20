Switzerland has named Olympic BMX freestyle bronze medallist Nikita Ducarroz and 3x3 basketball player Westher Molteni as its flagbearers for tomorrow's Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games Opening Ceremony here.

Ducarroz, who finished third at Tokyo 2020 in the women's event, and Molteni are set to carry the Swiss flag into the Henryk Reyman Stadium during the Opening Ceremony.

Swiss Chef de Mission Ralph Stöckli, an Olympic curling bronze medallist at Vancouver 2010, explained the selection of the two athletes.

"This election symbolises the sporting diversity of Switzerland," he claimed.

"On the one hand, Nikita Ducarroz is one of the best BMX freestyle athletes in the world - her bronze medal in Tokyo 2021 proves that.

"On the other hand, Westher Molteni stands up for a team sport where Switzerland rarely has the opportunity to step up to play a leading role at international level.

"However, such sports are no less important to our diverse sports system."

BMX freestyle events are due to take place the day after the Opening Ceremony on Thursday (June 22) at Krzeszowice BMX Park, while 3x3 basketball is due to start tomorrow at the Cracovia Arena and conclude on Saturday (June 24).

Nikita Ducarroz won women's BMX freestyle Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Switzerland's team at the European Games features 121 athletes across 22 of the 29 sports on the programme.

Artistic swimmer Margaux Varesio and mountain bike rider Luca Schätti have been forced to withdraw because of injury.

Gloria Loosa and Lana Wenger have been selected as late replacements for Evita Herminjard and Nadia Constantin in women's 3x3 basketball, Simon Westermann has replaced Max Studer in men's triathlon and Gabriel Pereira Caldas has been named men's beach soccer goalkeeper instead of Nicolas Stäuble.

Stöckli has said the Swiss Olympic Association is aiming to "offer young athletes the opportunity to gain experience at a large multi-sport event" as its top priority over medals at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

Switzerland won seven gold medals at the first European Games in Baku in 2015 to rank 13th on the medal table, and slipped to 18th at Minsk 2019 with three golds.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is due to run until July 2.