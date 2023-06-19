Ireland names team of 121 for European Games with Lavin and Jegou as flagbearers

Ireland has named hurdler Sarah Lavin and slalom canoeist Liam Jegou as its flagbearers for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games Opening Ceremony here, with further additions made to its team finalised at 121 athletes.

Lavin competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 100 metres hurdles, and finished fifth in the final of last year's European Championships in Munich.

Jegou won a men's C1 team silver at the European Canoe Slalom Championships in Prague in 2020, and competed at the delayed Olympic Games the following year.

Lavin said it was a "complete and utter honour to be asked to be flagbearer", while Jegou described his emotions as "very proud and very excited".

They are set to carry Ireland's flag into the Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana at the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday (June 21).

Athletics competition is due to start one day prior tomorrow, with the start of the 100m hurdles event on Wednesday and the final on Saturday (June 24).

Canoe slalom is set for its European Games debut, with C1 events at the Kolna Sports Centre in Kraków starting on June 30.

The European Athletics Team Championships is serving as competition in the sport at Kraków-Małopolska 2023, while Ireland has selected a team of 44.

Thomas Barr, fourth in the men's 400m hurdles at the Rio 2016 Olympics, sprinter Phil Healy and European Championships 100m finalist Israel Olatunde, alongside Lavin, are among the most high-profile athletes selected.

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington is among the boxers selected for Ireland at the European Games ©Olympic Federation of Ireland

In cycling, BMX rider Ryan Henderson and cross-country mountain biking rider Chris Dawson are set to represent Ireland at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

Boxing is Ireland's most successful European Games sport having provided all three of its gold medals across the first two editions in Baku in 2015 and Minsk in 2019.

Daina Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourke have been selected for the women's events, while Sean Mari, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy, Dean Walsh, Kelyn Cassidy and Jack Marley have been selected for the men's.

Harrington is the women's lightweight Olympic champion, while Broadhurst, Walsh and Gallagher are Commonwealth Games gold medallists.

Rugby sevens is set for its European Games debut at Kraków-Małopolska 2023, although Ireland is only competing in the men's event because its women's team have already secured a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Andrew Smith, Bryan Mollen, Dylan O’Grady, Gavin Mullin, Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Jordan Conroy, Liam McNamara, Mark Roche, Niall Comerford, Terry Kennedy, Billy Dardis and Zac Ward have been selected for the Irish men's team.

In addition to its three golds, Ireland has won three silvers and seven bronzes at the European Games to date.