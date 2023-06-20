The International Testing Agency (ITA) is aiming to collect 1,200 samples during doping control at this year's European Games here, while the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revealed its athlete engagement and independent observer (IO) programme teams.

This is set to mark the second edition of the European Games where the ITA has managed an independent anti-doping programme on behalf of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), with Minsk 2019 held around one year after its launch in June 2018.

The ITA, which claims to act independently of any sports organisation or national interest, is also responsible for managing therapeutic use exemptions and the athlete biological passport programme at the European Games.

It is set to partner with the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA) to deliver its programme, with more than 30 doping control stations positioned across the 13 host cities and towns and an anti-doping workforce of more than 260 personnel.

This includes 17 Polish doping control officers and more than 40 from 19 other European countries.

POLADA is set to manage this workforce, and an agreement with the French Anti-Doping Agency has allowed French anti-doping officials to work at the European Games in preparation for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Approximately 7,000 athletes are set to compete at the European Games through to July 2, and the ITA wants to collect an estimated urine, blood or dried-blood-spot samples.

Samples are set to be analysed at WADA-accredited laboratories in Poland's capital Warsaw and Cologne in Germany.

Polish IOC member Maja Włoszczowska is part of WADA's athlete engagement team for Kraków-Małopolska 2023 ©Getty Images

The ITA is set to work closely with WADA's IO team, which aims to provide daily feedback on the anti-doping programme to organisers.

This four-member team is chaired by head of testing at the National Anti-Doping Agency Germany Stefan Trinks, and also features WADA deputy director Olympia Karavasili of Greece, WADA Athlete Council member Ivan Ćosić of Croatia and Lithuanian Antidoping Agency director Ruta Banyte.

WADA's athlete engagement team is set to attend the Games until Sunday (June 25), after which such activities are expected to be taken over by the POLADA.

The WADA team consists of two former Polish athletes in WADA Athlete Council and International Olympic Committee member Maja Włoszczowska and former WADA Athlete Committee member Katarzyna Rogowiec, WADA senior manager for athlete engagement Stacy Spletzer-Jegen of the United States and Athlete Council member Yuhan Tan of Belgium.

WADA President Witold Bańka, a former Sports Minister in Poland, is due to attend the European Games from tomorrow until Saturday (June 24).

WADA President Witold Bańka is set to attend the first four days of the European Games in his native Poland ©Getty Images

"Our multifaceted approach has proven to be effective at previous major events and we look forward to implementing it again at these European Games as we continue to work together with our various partners to raise the game for athletes worldwide," Bańka said.

ITA director general Benjamin Cohen said the organisation is "proud to lead the independent anti-doping programme" which would "ensure that athletes competing in these Games can perform at their best with confidence, knowing that the best efforts will be made to uphold the integrity of the sport".

EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi revealed that the ITA had been delegated responsibility for anti-doping "on the principle that anti-doping needs to be managed totally independently from the event organisers", and added the Court of Arbitration for Sport's Anti-Doping Division would be responsible for the hearing process and first-instance adjudication of alleged anti-doping rules violations.

The Italian official added the EOC is "confident that the procedures put in place will stop any athlete who wishes to use prohibited substances from doing so".