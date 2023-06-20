United States look for home defence of World Lacrosse Men's Championship title in San Diego

United States will be looking to defend their crown on home soil at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in San Diego, which is due to begin tomorrow.

The Americans won the last edition in Israel in 2018 when they scored the winning goal against Canada with one second remaining.

They are now looking for their 11th title in all in California, where 30 teams are due to contest matches at Snapdragon Stadium and Torero Stadium.

It will be the fourth time that the US has hosted the event after previously staging it in 1982, 1988 and 2014.

In 2014, the they lost the final to three-time winners Canada, the only other country to have won the tournament, on home soil in Denver.

Six pools of five teams will begin the World Championship, with the five top ranked teams all in Pool A.

These are the US, Canada, Australia, England and the Haudenosaunee Nationals.

The top two Pool A sides will reach the quarter-finals, with the other three joining nine teams from Pools B to F for playoff matches.

In just two days, @USAMLax and @lacrossecanada will kick off the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in San Diego!



Follow along on ESPN2 or https://t.co/FgdKpvwewn#WLMC | #SanDiego2023 pic.twitter.com/rJUXabefd8 — World Lacrosse (@WorldLacrosse) June 19, 2023

A group of six winners from these games will then also book a quarter-final spot.

Denmark, France, Japan, Uganda and Wales are in Pool B with Czech Republic, Israel, Philippines, Puerto Rico and Sweden in Pool C.

Germany, Jamaica, New Zealand, Poland and Switzerland have been placed in Pool D while Austria, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico and Scotland will lock horns in Pool E.

Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Peru and South Korea will contest Pool F.

Snapdragon Stadium, which has 32,000 seats, will host the opening game, semi-finals and medal matches, with the final scheduled for July 1.

Torero Stadium has a capacity of 6,000, with some matches also planned for the SDSU campus.

The US are scheduled to play Canada in the opening match, in a repeat of the last final.