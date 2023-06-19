American broadcaster ESPN has been chosen as the exclusive television partner for the upcoming World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego.

All 107 games are set to be aired across the broadcaster’s platforms in the United States as well as in a record 185 territories courtesy of ESPN International.

ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+ are due to televise matches in the US, with TSN and TSN+ set to do so in Canada.

ESPN Player is expected to provide coverage in Europe, Middle East and Africa, while ESPN, ESPN2 and Watch ESPN have been named as the broadcasters for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Star Sports is set to show the tournament in China, while matches are also due to be on ESPN3 North and ESPN Extra in the north of Latin America and Star+ in the south of Latin American and Brazil, and ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Player in the Caribbean.

The top 30 men’s national teams are poised to compete in the World Championships, scheduled to run from Wednesday (June 21) to July 1.

The tournament opener between the US and Canada is set to attract a global audience with ESPN to show it across its platforms ©World Lacrosse

The tournament is set to open with a mouth-watering clash between the US and Canada.

It will be a re-match of the gold-medal showdown in 2018 and is due to be aired lived on ESPN2 in the US.

TSN is also down to show the opener - one of seven matches to air live in Canada on the main network as well as extensive coverage on TSN+.

ESPN2 is also due to carry both semi-finals as well as the final, while ESPNU coverage is set to include a quarter-final and the bronze-medal game.

The ESPN deal for the World Championship is part of a multi-year partnership signed by World Lacrosse in 2022.

World Lacrosse is hoping it will return to California in 2028 for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Lacrosse is one of nine sports on an Organising Committee shortlist for addition to the programme.