Morocco's King Mohammed VI has appointed Fouzi Lekjaa as head of the country’s bid to secure the 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Spain and Portugal.

The King has announced that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) President will lead Morocco’s charge to bringing the event to the country for the first time.

The decision comes after Morocco officially revealed in March that it would join forces with Spain and Portugal to form a joint campaign.

Ukraine was originally part of the three-strong bid only to pull out due to the war with Russia and governance concerns in its Football Association, providing an opening for Morocco.

"Unprecedented in the history of football, this joint bid will be one of union: between Africa and Europe, between the north and south of the Mediterranean and between the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds," said the King in a report by Atalayar News.

"It will also be a bid to unite the best on both sides, and the demonstration of alliance of genius, creativity, experience and means."

Lekjaa was first elected as FRMF President in 2014 before being re-elected in June 2022.

The 52-year-old became the first Moroccan to be appointed as a member of the FIFA Council in March 2021.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI believes a joint bid along with Spain and Portugal is a "demonstration of alliance of genius, creativity, experience and means" ©Getty Images

Morocco’s men’s national team eliminated both Spain and Portugal on the way to the semi-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but they are now seeking to jointly stage the event.

The Confederation of African Football has thrown its support behind Morocco, offering a further boost for the application after UEFA had already backed Spain and Portugal last year when they had joined forces with Ukraine.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said the Spain-Portugal-Morocco 2030 bid was a "good idea" when speaking at the governing body’s Congress in April.

"It makes sense to join with Morocco," said Čeferin.

"Morocco is very, very close to Spain and to Portugal."

Morocco is separated from the Iberian countries only by the Strait of Gibraltar and had previously considered a bid for the 2030 tournament, potentially with Tunisia and Algeria.

The North African nation made a record five unsuccessful bids for the 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, and 2026 editions.

A South American bid including Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile is set to rival the Iberian bid.

Saudi Arabia had hoped to lead a joint proposal with Greece and Egypt but the bid has suffered a setback after the latter pulled out.

A host for the 2030 World Cup is expected to be decided at next year's FIFA Congress.