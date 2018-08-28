After five unsuccessful attempts to host the FIFA World Cup, Morocco have confirmed they would bid for the 2030 tournament but are still discussing a possible co-host.

President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa said: "Morocco will bid to host the World Cup in 2030 - there is no doubt about that.

"But we have not yet decided on the co-hosts.

"The decision will be politically discussed."

The latest bid is backed by King Mohammed VI of Morocco, despite several failed attempts as a solo bidder.

The Moroccan bid team are reportedly in discussion with North African neighbours Algeria and Tunisia about the potential to host the tournament together.

Similarly, reports have been made that Spain and Portugal, separated from Morocco by just 14 kilometres of the Strait of Gibraltar, are also in talks to form a bid.

If the FRMF decide to partner with Spain and Portugal and the bid goes ahead, it would be the first pan-continental bid to host the FIFA World Cup.

Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay have already announced plans to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup as a trio ©Getty Images

There has been no official announcement from any national football association but Tunisian Football Federation President, Wadie Jary, was receptive to the idea of a North African partnership.

He told the BBC: "We have not received any official offers, but we are open to this idea and we would like that to happen."

The 2026 tournament has been awarded to joint hosts the United States, Mexico and Canada, which represents the first time three nations have held the competition.

They defeated Morocco in a vote before this year's tournament in Russia.

The cooperation between Morocco, Spain and Portugal may be more politically straightforward, according to Moroccan news outlet, Al Yaoum 24.

A South American trio look like they are also forming a challenge for 2030.

Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay have already announced plans to host together, on what would be the 100th anniversary of the 1930 tournament held by Uruguay.

England are also contemplating a bid.