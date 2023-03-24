Jordan was the host for the second edition of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) technical directors seminar.

ANOC staged the event in partnership with the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) over the course of four days.

Thirty-seven National Olympic Committees (NOCs) took part and discussions were held in four subject areas.

These included the "lessons learnt" from Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 and the sports calendar and qualification system for future Games and continental events.

Safeguarding and social media were the other two topics.

The seminar followed the first edition held in Sintra in Portugal in November.

Presentations and smaller group workshops were held to exchange ideas and experiences.

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said the event had been a success ©Getty Images

Feedback from the seminar was said to be "very positive" with a number of conclusions and recommendations made.

"It has been another excellent technical directors seminar with lots of insightful discussions and we would like to thank the JOC for the excellent organisation," said ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.

"The NOC technical directors have so much knowledge and experience and it is important they have the opportunity to share this with each other.

"In doing so we can learn lessons for the future which will ultimately benefit the athletes and the Olympic Movement.

"As part of our ANOC Strategic Plan we will continue to find ways for NOCs to interact and exchange best practice."