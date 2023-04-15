Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) President Prince Faisal bin Hussein has hailed the efforts of the country’s national governing bodies over the past year during his organisation’s General Assembly.

Prince Faisal, a member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, acknowledged the contribution made by the National Federations to help develop and improve all levels of sports from grassroots to elite.

The annual gathering was staged in Jordanian capital Amman as JOC members approved the presentation of the 2022 financial and administrative report.

JOC vice-president Sari Hamdan underlined the importance of staging the meeting as he encouraged national governing bodies to continue their work in "raising the Kingdom’s flag across the sporting world".

Last year's financial and administrative report was approved at the JOC General Assembly ©JOC

The General Assembly featured a presentation from JOC secretary general Nasser Majali.

He reviewed the prominent programmes and projects implemented by the organisation over the past 12 months.

Majali also highlighted the achievements of Jordanian athletes and teams at local, regional and international levels.

Mohammed Salama Faris Al-Nabulsi, Minister of Youth for Jordan and JOC vice-president, and Jordan Volleyball Association President Princess Ayah bint Faisal also attended the meeting, along with representatives of National Federations.