Budget rises to over €20 million for Verona Arena work before Milan Cortina 2026

A revised budget of more than €20 million (£17 million/$21.5 million) has been set for the redevelopment of the ancient Verona Arena in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The Roman amphitheatre, which was built in 30 AD, is set to undergo a series of improvements after being chosen to stage the Closing Ceremonies of both Games in three years’ time.

Milan Cortina 2026 had been initially allocated €18.9 million (£16.1 million/$20.3 million) towards the project.

This is now set to increase to €20.5 million (£17.5 million/$22 million) after the Italian Government agreed to provide a further €1.6 million (£1.4 million/$1.7 million), according to a report by Italian television channel Telenuovo.

Under the plans, work will be done to improve accessibility for disabled people and entrances to the historic site.

A video surveillance system is also set to be installed, while public toilets are also due to be constructed in time for the Games.

Accessibility is set to be improved at the Verona Arena in time for the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Closing Ceremony ©Getty Images

Last month, Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive Andrea Varnier stressed that efforts to make the Verona Arena fully accessible will be "one of the principal legacies of the Games” when speaking at the European Olympic Committees Seminar in French capital Paris.

"It is a 2,000-year-old site, a Roman amphitheatre, which has been used for 100 years to host a very famous opera festival, but it was not accessible because it is difficult to make such a place accessible," said Varnier.

"But it will be done for these Olympic Games, and I think this is a great achievement."

The amphitheatre was originally thought to have a capacity of 30,000, although in modern times, for concerts and related events, it holds around 22,000 people.

It has also been used more recently to host sporting events such as the closing stage of the 2022 Giro D'Italia.





The Verona Arena is expected to have a capacity of 22,000 for the Closing Ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Milan Cortina 2026

Milan Cortina 2026 has been billed as the most widespread Winter Olympics and Paralympics of all time, covering an area of 22,000 square kilometres across the north of Italy.





Verona Arena is around 160 kilometres from Milan, where the iconic San Siro stadium is set to host the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on February 6 2026.

The Winter Olympics are due to conclude with the Ceremony at the Verona Arena on February 22 2026, with the Winter Paralympics starting at the same venue on March 6.