Unions in Italy have predicted that the temporary Olympic Village due to be built in Fiames for Milan Cortina 2026 will have no legacy and could damage the environment.

The Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), Confederation of Workers' Unions (CSIL), and Union of Labour (UIL) met to discuss the impact of the infrastructure in the village located around five kilometres from the centre of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"There will be no legacy as the project involves building and then dismantling the prefabricated buildings," read a joint statement from the trio, as reported by ANSA.

"Nothing would remain on the territory, and yet another opportunity would be lost to redevelop and relaunch the mountain territory by combating depopulation, generating development, employment and environmental and social sustainability."

The Village is due to be made up of temporary dwellings and consist of 1,300 beds at the cost of €36 million (£32 million/$39 million).

The Fiames site will house athletes competing in the Cortina cluster at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The unions claimed that the plan has an explicit risk of environmental damage and potential hydrogeological risk.

This is because the Village is due to be built in a hazard zone on the Hydrogeological Asset Plan.

They feel that instead the project would be better suited to Borca di Cadore as it "meets the requirements of the International Olympic Committee and at the same time would give a concrete, rapid, sustainable response without wasting public money to citizens, which is already at risk of the landslide movement".

It is claimed that the change "would also allow the safety of the valley bottom road, which is also at risk of landslide and moreover the only access route to Cortina for the duration of the Olympic Games".

It was announced in April that the Village would be built in Fiames, with Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi saying it was with "great satisfaction" that he was able to reveal the details.

This represented a change of heart from his December stance where he stated that "the Fiames area is certainly rejected because it is central to the environmental recomposition of the area."