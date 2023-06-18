International Luge Federation awards 2027 World Championships to Innsbruck on second day of Congress

The International Luge Federation (FIL) has awarded the 2027 World Championships to Innsbruck, Austria, on the second day of its 71st Congress in Bucharest, Romania.

The Olympic track in Innsbruck-Igls defeated Lake Placid in the United States by 21 votes to 12.

The result means that Austria is scheduled to host a Luge World Championships for the eighth time.

Imst hosted editions in 1963 and 1978, while Igls has hosted the World Championships in 1977, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2017.

Following the latest awarding, Austrian Luge Federation President Marcus Prock and secretary general Helmut Ruetz described it as "an unwritten law" that the country has hosted an FIL World Championships exactly every ten years since 1977.

"Hosting a World Championships in one's own country is of immense importance and offers great opportunities to promote the sport," Prock said, who added that "the Olympic luge track in Igls is in need of extensive reconstruction."

The Olympic track in Igls hosted luge competition during the 1976 Winter Olympics, held in Innsbruck.

The Olympic track in Innsbruck-Igls has been named as the host venue for the 2027 Luge World Championships ©Getty Images

Voting also took place to determine the next two hosts of the Junior World Championships, to be held on artificial track.

These were awarded to St Moritz, Switzerland, for the 2025 version, and Winterberg in Germany for the 2027 edition.

Elsewhere on the second day of the Congress New Zealand’s Geoff Balme was elected as the new vice-president of finance, replacing Philipp Trattner, who had to step down due to commitments as Austria’s section chief for sports in the Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sports.

During the fourth round of voting Balme won with 17 votes to Austrian Gerhard Habtmann’s 15 votes, with one spoiled ballot paper.

Balme is the FIL vice-president for Oceania, and helped to develop the sport of luge in New Zealand as part of this role, including ensuring the construction of the only ice track in the southern hemisphere and organisation the participation of athletes from New Zealand in FIL competitions on artificial and natural track.

Balme represented New Zealand in singles luge on the natural track, including at the 1989 World Championships in Winterberg, Germany.

He served as a Board member of the New Zealand Olympic Committee from 1996 until 2003 and was the country’s Chef de Mission for the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics.

On yesterday's opening day of the FIL Congress, members voted to maintain a ban on Russian athletes and officials from FIL competitions, because of the war in Ukraine, until further notice.