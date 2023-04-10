The International Luge Federation’s (FIL) Slide 2026 strategic plan was among the topics of discussion when officials within the organisation came together for three days of meetings in Austria.

Slide 2026 was adopted by the FIL in 2020 with the aim of developing the sport in preparation for the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The strategy was discussed and visions for the future were developed when FIL’s Commissions met for the first time in their new configurations.

Meetings were staged from March 30 to April 1 in in Sankt Leonhard near Salzburg as the FIL aimed to think "outside the box" and develop "creative ideas for the future of the sport".

FIL vice-president for sport Claire DelNegro and sport director Maria-Luise Rainer joined commission chairs in leading discussions when reflecting on the 2022-2023 season and devising the new sport calendar for the coming winter.

Bids for the organisation of FIL’s events were also considered as well as the integration of the women's doubles discipline into the team relay event during the meetings.

The Slide 2026 stragetic plan and the new World Cup calendar were among the topics discussed by the FIL Commissions ©FIL

FIL vice-president for technical Armin Zöggeler and technical director Andris Sics chaired the meetings of the organisation’s Technical Commission.

Items on the agenda for the Commission included the measurement of the current doubles’ runners and the technology of the double sleds.

The introduction of uniform sleds with the same driving dynamics for all classes was discussed, as well as the review of further technical aspects of the current luge equipment and weight management with the aim of increasing the attractiveness of the sport, simplifying procurement and reducing costs.

The FIL Natural Track Commission met under the leadership of vice-president for natural track Sorin Buta and sport director Andreas Castiglioni.

Among the topics that were under discussion included the new World Cup calendar as the FIL considers increasing the number of events from six to eight per season.

The Commission also talked about the development of natural track luge and the integration of public sledding, while a new sled that is optimally suited for snow and ice was presented.

Natalie Geisenberger won her third Olympic gold medal in the women's singles at Beijing 2022 as Germany continued its domination of luge since it made its debut at Innsbruck 1964 ©Getty Images

Luge has been part of the Winter Olympics at every Games since it made its debut at Innsbruck in 1964.

At last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Germany won all four gold medals available for the second time in three Games.

Gold medallists included Natalie Geisenberger, winner of the women's singles for the third consecutive Olympics.

She also won the gold medal in the team relay event for the third Olympics in a row.

Overall, lugers from Germany, including East Germany, have won 35 of the 52 Olympic gold medals since Innsbruck 1964.