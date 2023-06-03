Tajikistan take medals table lead on penultimate day of IJF Dushanbe Grand Prix

Somon Makhmadbekov put host nation Tajikistan into pole position of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Dushanbe Grand Prix on the penultimate day.

The Tajiks currently hold a slender lead in the capital city with two golds, one more than a quartet of countries including France which sits second courtesy of three third-place finishes.

Asian Championships medallist Makhmadbekov sealed his first Grand Prix victory in the men's under-81-kilograms tournament as he downed compatriot Shodmon Rizoev at the Kasri Tennis Arena.

A hotly-contested battle went the way of Makhmadbekov after Rizoev was disqualified for a third shido just seven seconds before the end of normal time.

The pair were joined on the podium by Frenchman Ibrahim Keita and Anri Egutidze of Portugal.

The men's under-73kg final was over in a flash.

Neutral athlete Makhmadbek Makhmadbekov prevented another Tajik gold in just 28 seconds with a crushing ippon against Behruzi Khojazoda.

The result also gives Makhmadbekov a first Grand Prix gold.

Azerbaijan were denied two bronze medals as Ibrahim Aliyev and Nurlan Osmanov fell to respective defeats against Benjamin Axus of France and Mexican Gilberto Cardoso.

The first women's gold went to Croatian Katarina Krišto in golden score as she took 4min 51sec to get the better of Spain's Sarai Padilla Guerrero by way of waza-ari in the under-63kg contest.

Her compatriot Iva Oberan took just over a minute to win bronze with a huge ippon against Algerian Amina Belkadi.

An all-Austrian bout then saw Magdalena Krssakova seal the last podium place against Lubjana Piovesana.

The women's under-70kg saw France's first gold come courtesy of Margaux Pinot against Katarzyna Sobierajska of Poland after Britain's Kelly Petersen-Pollard and Kosovan Loriana Kuka won bronze.

Competition is set to conclude tomorrow in Dushanbe with the women's under and over-78kg tournaments, the men's under and over 100kg and under-90kg events.