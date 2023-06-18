Netherlands and US share spoils in semi-final match-ups at IWBF World Championships

Netherlands and the United States earned one win apiece in their semi-final match-ups at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships in Dubai.

In the men’s event, Paralympic champions the US beat the Dutch 52-41, helped by 15 points from Jacob Williams.

The Dutch finished second in Pool D, and then reached the last four courtesy of a 67-50 win over Argentina in the round-of-16, and a 47-32 triumph over Australia in the quarter-finals.

In the final they will take on holders Britain, a repeat of a match-up from this year’s group stage, which Britain won 65-56 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In the knockout stages, Britain swept past South Korea 78-51 in the round-of-16, before another comfortable victory 72-44 over Italy in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals they took on Iran, running out 64-44 winners, with Gregg Warburton top scoring with 22 points.

After a tight first half, Britain pulled away in the third quarter, which they won 25-12.

Chinese fans are amazing! Look at the support the fans from China have given to their national team for making the @_IWBF World Championship Final. pic.twitter.com/lSAMwnXqkf — Josh Bett (@JoshBett1) June 18, 2023

In the women’s semi-finals, defending world and Paralympic champions The Netherlands, the only team to finish the group stage unbeaten, overcame the US 72-65, with Mariska Beijer top scoring with 32 points.

In yesterday’s quarter-finals, Netherlands overcame Canada 66-47.

In the second semi-final, China continued their quest to win the tournament for the first time by overcoming Germany 49-45.

Xuemei Zhang top scored for China with 18 points, although it was Germany’s Mareike Miller who was the top scorer in the match with 22 points.

In yesterday’s quarter-finals China edged past Japan 60-52.

The finals are due to take place in Dubai on Tuesday (June 20).