LIV chief Norman and his wife accused of negligence in sexual assault lawsuit

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman and his wife Kirsten are being sued by a Florida family, after being accused of negligence which led to an underage girl being intoxicated and sexually assaulted by two boys at a party at their home.

A civil complaint obtained by the Daily Mail was filed in March in circuit court in Palm Beach County, in which a girl identified as Jane Doe and a minor child claimed she was invited to a party at the home in September 2021 as a classmate of Norman's step-daughter.

The lawsuit alleges Kirsten Norman provided the plaintiff with alcohol at the party, and the girl subsequently became "incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party".

Two boys, named as minors MB and CR who had also been drinking at the party, then sexually assaulted the plaintiff on the grass next to the pool, it is alleged.

The girl and her parents are seeking more than $50,000 in damages, accusing Greg and Kirsten Norman of negligence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It is claimed the Normans' negligence led to the plaintiff suffering "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses for counseling (sic) and resulting treatment, loss of earnings, and the loss of the ability to earn money in the future".

The Normans' lawyer Stuart Grossman dismissed the claims in the lawsuit.

The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit has been spearheaded by Greg Norman, but his role after a shock merger with the PGA Tour is unclear ©Getty Images

"This matter was fully investigated and closed," Grossman claimed, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"The allegations in this complaint are false.

"We had no idea it was being filed.

"We will take appropriate action against the lawyers and parties involved.

"It's most unfortunate this would be filed two years after the event."

Australian Greg Norman - a two-time major winner as a player - has served as the chief executive of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf since its controversial launch in 2021.

The lucrative rival circuit lured more than 30 members from the PGA Tour, including some of its biggest names in Open Championship winner Cameron Smith of Australia, long-time world number one Dustin Johnson of the United States and his compatriot and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

American Brooks Kopeka became the first LIV rebel to win a major since the schism in men's golf with victory at last month's PGA Championships.

The Normans' lawyer has claimed the allegations in the lawsuit are "false" ©Getty Images

LIV's 54-hole, shotgun start and no-cut format received criticism, as did the source of its backing from Saudi Arabia's Public investment Fund (PIF).

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using golf as a means of sportswashing its human rights record and acquiring soft power, while American players who joined LIV were vilified because of alleged Saudi links to the 9/11 terror attacks.

However, earlier this month was a stunning announcement in which the PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to merge, with a new entity to be formed receiving "capital investment" from the PIF.

The PGA Tour has been heavily criticised for the dramatic U-turn, and the United States Department of Justice has said it is investigating the merger.

Norman was reportedly unaware of the merger until moments before it was announced, and his future with the new entity is unclear.

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to chair the new entity.