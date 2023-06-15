The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) today confirmed that it is officially investigating the controversial merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf.

The announcement, that coincided with the start of the 123rd U.S. Open in Los Angeles, came two days after US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden wrote a letter to the DOJ citing Saudi Arabia’s history of alleged human rights abuses.

The DOJ informed the PGA Tour that it will review its planned agreement for antitrust concerns following last week’s shock announcement that the PGA Tour and the rebel golf tour bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The announcement on June 6 provided few details about the structure of the PGA Tour and PIF’s newly formed entity.

"The PGA Tour’s involvement with the PIF raises significant questions about whether organisations that tie themselves to an authoritarian regime that has continually undermined the rule of law should continue to enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States," Wyden, the Democratic chair of the Finance Committee and one of the toughest critics of Saudi Arabia on Capitol Hill, wrote in a letter to the PGA’s management.

This is big: I'm using my power as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee to launch an investigation into the Saudi-backed PGA-LIV merger, and am announcing a plan to revoke special tax treatment for Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. https://t.co/OSFYbe6mBP — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 15, 2023

In the four-page letter to the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and chair Ed Herlihy, Wyden demanded to be provided detailed information about issues ranging from the players’ free speech rights to the structure of the deal and compensation of managers, to whether the PIF’s potential ownership of US real estate posed a threat to national security.

Former US President Donald Trump hosted a LIV tournament at his New Jersey golf club last summer, stoking outrage from the kingdom’s critics, including families and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks which it is alleged that Saudi Arabia were involved in.

Several other politicians in America have publicly criticised the deal and are investigating this agreement, in addition to the DOJ’s probe.

Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to Monahan on Monday (June) 12 indicating that the Senate will investigate the agreement too.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has come under increasing pressure to provide details of the deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund ©Getty Images

As a part of the inquiry, Blumenthal ordered Monahan to provide all records and communications with PIF to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by June 26.

Shortly afterwards, Monahan announced he was stepping back from his duties due to an unspecified medical condition.

To read "Who knows where Middle Eastern takeover of sport will end, and why it's good news for Russia" click here.