LIV Golf winner at Masters would spark group celebration on 18th green, says Norman

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman has said that a winner from the breakaway tour at the Masters would spark a group celebration on the 18th green at Augusta National.

A total of 18 players from the Saudi Arabian-funded circuit are competing in the first men's major of the year, which is scheduled to take place from April 6 to 9 in the American state of Georgia.

They include former Masters winners Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson plus Open champion Cameron Smith.

Norman says he has "goosebumps" thinking about one of the tour's players winning.

"They are saying no matter who wins, no matter who is in that position, we are going to be there," Australian Norman, who was runner-up at the Masters three times, told NewsCorp.

"They are all going to be there on the 18th green.

"When you walk up 18, your caddie hugs you then you see your wife or your mum and dad.

"Now, to have those 17 other guys there, that's the spirit we want."

Three-time winner Phil Mickelson is among 18 LIV Golf players set to take part in the Masters this week ©Getty Images

Although the PGA Tour has banned players that joined the LIV Golf circuit, they are still entitled to play in the four majors.

As many as six former Masters champions are set to play in the upcoming tournament.

In addition to Jonson and three-time winner Mickelson, two-time victor Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, and Charl Schwartzel are due to be present in Thursday's (April 6) opening round.

"I compliment the Masters on letting the players play because now they have got the best field and they are actually now the true Super Bowl," said Norman.

"If I'm the Masters I would want on Sunday DJ or Brooks [Koepka] or Cam, any of those guys, against Rory [McIlroy] and Jon Rahm.

"Can you imagine what the TV ratings would be like?

"It's what the people want.

"It's what TV wants.

"The ratings will be far higher than any other ratings if you've got Rory playing any one of our top guys."