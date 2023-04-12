Cortina Olympic Village for 2026 Winter Olympics to be built in Fiames at cost of €36 million, Mayor announces

A temporary Olympic Village being built for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo will be built in Fiames at the cost €36 million (£32 million/$39 million), the resort's Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi has announced today.

Fiames, a small village, is located than five kilometres from the centre of Cortina.

The Village will consist of temporary dwellings and consist of 1,300 beds, Lorenzi announced.

He said it was with "great satisfaction" he was able to reveal the details.

Cortina d'Ampezzo is one of four clusters hosting events during the 2026 Winter Olympics, including Alpine skiing, biathlon, curling and sliding sports ©Getty Images

Today's announcement represents something of a U-turn because in December Lorenzi had claimed "the Fiames area is certainly rejected because it is central to the environmental recomposition of the area",

"The structure will be temporarily erected for the Games and removed immediately afterwards to return the area to grass," Lorenzi said.

"In general, there is an urgent need to speed up interventions, times are always tighter."

The South Tyrol Arena in Antholz is part of the Cortina d'Ampezzo cluster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games ©South Tyrol Arena

Cortina is one of four "clusters" hosting events during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

It is due to host Alpine skiing at Olimpia delle Tofane Slope, biathlon at the South Tyrol Arena in Antholz, curling at the Stadio Olimpico del ghiaccio and the sliding sports at the Eugenio Monti Olympic Track.

During the Paralympic Games, it is due to host Alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.

The Olympic Village in Milan is being based at the disused Porta Romana railway yard in the city.

Building started in January.