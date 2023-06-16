New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) has launched a high-performance pathway programme for athletes in partnership with the Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) focused on developing talent for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Pursu32+ aims to connect regional athletes and their coaches to elite-level expertise and provide opportunities to develop their success in Olympic sports.

The initiative has been welcomed by the Australian Olympic Committee's chief executive Matt Carroll.

"With just over nine years until the Brisbane Games, now is the time to unearth the athletes and their coaches who can shine on the Olympic stage and inspire their local communities," said Carroll.

"By connecting regional athletes with the expertise of NSWIS, young talent is given every prospect of blossoming ahead of Brisbane 2032.

"This is such an important initiative in providing the opportunity for Australia's team in 2032 to make their country proud.

"A successful Olympic Games requires a successful Olympic Team and the groundwork for this must begin now.

"The Pursu32+ program fits the bill perfectly.

Matt Carroll has given high praise to the New South Wales Institute of Sport and its Pursu32+ programme which he says is "the missing link" ©AOC

"There will be many regional athletes who can benefit from the partnership announced today by NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper and Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty.

"It's no easy path to become an Olympian, so access to the NSWIS high performance staff and programs for this regional talent is essential.

"Our regional areas have such a good track record of producing Olympic talent, but regional athletes don't necessarily get access to the resources they need.

"This programme is the missing link and the AOC applauds this initiative."

The programme's first intake of 25 athletes aged between 14 and 18 will take place later this year.

Each participant will have been nominated in consultation with RAS and their sport as having the potential to progress to elite-level competition.

They will then travel to Sydney to attend a NSWIS-led training camp as well as receiving access to the Institute's staff, the NSW Office of Sport online physical literacy programme, and exposure to national coaches.