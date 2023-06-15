An ice centre featuring two Olympic-sized skating rinks is set to open in the east of London following a £30 million ($38 million/€35 million) redevelopment.

Britain's Olympic gold medallist and British Ice Skating President Robin Cousins launched the Lee Valley Ice Centre in the English capital yesterday to a group of skaters and school children.

The facility in Leyton is expected to officially open to the general public on Saturday (June 17) and will be one of only three in the country to have two Olympic-sized rinks.

The old Lee Valley Ice Centre had stood for 37 years but struggled to cope with demand.

The Lee Valley Regional Park Authority (LVRPA), which manage Lee Valley VeloPark in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Lee Valley White Water Centre, both of which were key venues for London 2012, is the owner of the centre.

Some of our Year 5 children had the pleasure of attending @LeeValleyIce's press event this morning, ahead of its official opening day on 17th June 2023. The children had an enjoyable and memorable experience and look forward to going #iceskating again! ⛸️ pic.twitter.com/nVdXZVAv1F — Orchard Primary School (@primary_orchard) June 14, 2023

"I skated at the opening gala of the old Lee Valley Ice Centre in 1984," said Cousins, who won the men’s singles title at the Lake Placid 1980 Olympics.

"It’s fantastic to see that journey continue with this stunning new state of the art space - the perfect place to launch Skate UK, our new national learn to skate programme.

"Having these two Olympic size rinks in London is a game changer and I’m sure they will attract thousands of people of all ages and abilities, from world level competitors, community groups and families, to the first timers, who will experience the joy of ice skating and all it has to offer."

As well as the two ice rinks, the centre boasts a gym, dance studios, community spaces and café.

Doors of @LeeValleyIce open to the public this weekend, the culmination of a six-year @LDADesign project working with @LeeValleyPark and @FaulknerBrowns. #LVIC aims to be the most #sustainable ice centre in the UK. Well done everyone. Looks ace. Neil Mattinson @MilewskaJoanna pic.twitter.com/dCQbgoNns6 — LDA Design (@LDADesign) June 14, 2023

It is expected to boost the local economy by as much as as £1.5 million ($1.9 million/€1.75 million) annually and attract half a million visitors a year.

"The stunning new Lee Valley Ice Centre replaces our much loved old venue which had, for 37 years, provided a wonderful place for people of all ages, especially young people, to meet, socialise and stay active," said Shaun Dawson, chief Executive of LVRPA.

"At a time when many sport and leisure facilities across the country are at risk of closure, I’m so proud that we have gone beyond simply protecting the old centre, to have instead more than doubled the capacity and created a truly inspirational venue that is at the cutting edge of leisure with world class facilities that will support physical and mental wellbeing for generations to come."

Waltham Forest Council leader Grace Williams added: "We’re very excited about the opening of the new Lee Valley Ice Centre on Lea Bridge Road.

"It is going to be absolutely fantastic having such a world class venue in our borough and, as well as having these incredible facilities on our doorstep, I’m really pleased that Lee Valley Ice Centre will also play a key role in supporting the community."