Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) has been appointed to manage Lee Valley Sports Park venues in London, many of which were used for competition at the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

A 10-year partnership deal was concluded yesterday that will see the large sport and leisure operator take over the management of the Olympic legacy venues.

The venues include the Lee Valley VeloPark, White Water Centre, Hockey and Tennis Centre, Athletics Centre, Riding Centre, and the new Ice Centre, which will open later this year.

GLL, which operates under the "Better" brand, will take over management of the venues from April 1.

Peter Bundey, chief executive designate at GLL, commented: "Lee Valley’s sporting venues are widely recognised as being best in class, we are excited to be working with the Park Authority and its teams of expert venue managers and staff, as we take on this new role."

Bundey added: "We will work closely with Lee Valley Regional Park Authority to further develop the existing facilities, undertake innovative investments, maximise participation and continue to improve the quality of life for local communities and the wider region."

Lee Valley VeloPark is going to be used come the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The venues are located in the Lee Valley Regional Park, a 10,000-acre space famous for holding many of the London 2012 events.

Lee Valley’s venues will play host to several competitions in 2022, including track cycling in the Commonwealth Games in July.

Lee Valley Regional Park enjoys extensive use by communities across London, Essex and Hertfordshire and has been the subject of much investment in the last decade.

Shaun Dawson, chief executive of Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, said: "These venues are part of the Lee Valley visitor experience and will continue to be so with some of the best facilities and most inspiring settings to be found anywhere."

GLL also confirmed that 100 permanent and 150 flexible staff will now be under its management as per the new deal.