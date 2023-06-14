A major feature of Paris 2024's legacy has come closer to its realisation after the Ministry of Transport unveiled the map of the 415-kilometre cycling network set to be completed for the Games.

As it stands, 320km of the routes have been completed which will see Parisians and visitors able to ride from Bercy Arena in the 12th arrondissement down to the Place de la Concorde and Grand Palais in the eighth and beyond.

The Trocadéro, Eiffel Tower, Roland Garros, and Parc des Princes will all also be accessible on two wheels.

"We will have 418 km of bike lanes as a legacy after the Games," said French Minister Delegate for Transport Clément Beaune, as reported by L'Équipe.

"We were at 250 km a year ago, we are at 320 today and the objective will be held without interruption.

"Of course you need bikes, there are the Île-de-France residents who will use theirs and also self-service bikes.

The Strategic Committee for Mobility of the Olympic and Paralympic Games met for the fifth time to discuss the latest transport developments ©Ministry of Transport

"This is one of the points that we have mentioned today and that we will come back to at the beginning of the school year.

"Local authorities and the city of Paris are in the process of increasing the service offer, the city has announced more than 3000 Vélib [public bicycles] and then there are private operators who are present and ready to strengthen their offer, "continued the minister, referring to the need for 15 to 20,000 additional bicycles.

"I understand the communities saying 'we are ready to increase the supply' but there will be a peak during the Games that will not last, we have to find the right balance."

Beaune spoke at the fifth Strategic Committee for Mobility of the Olympic and Paralympic Games meeting in the capital which was attended by 30 people.

He was joined by the likes of Paris 2024 President and triple Olympic champion Tony Estanguet and French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

Protected routes and places to leave and lock up bikes are due to be available for each venue, with the Organising Committee aiming to host "the first cycling Games in history".