President of the Île-de-France Region Valérie Pécresse has warned that there are transport problems in the west of Paris around the Parc des Princes that need attention prior to the city's hosting of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 48,583-capacity stadium is due to host football matches at the Games but as it stands Pécresse predicts the lack of transport links to cause havoc in the area.

"We have warned about the excessive demands that the events in the Paris Ouest zone will cause on metro line 9," said Pécresse, who is also Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) President, as reported by L'Équipe.

"For example, up to 55,000 spectators per hour could be expected at the exit of the sites.

"There is now a consensus for a high-capacity shuttle bus between Porte Dauphine and Roland Garros, but it will have to be supplemented by another shuttle bus between the Parc des Princes and Place Charles de Gaulle for the four sessions that still pose difficulties."

Pécresse spoke at the fifth Strategic Committee for Mobility of the Olympic and Paralympic Games meeting in the capital which was attended by 30 people.

Valérie Pécresse insists that additional transport links need to be implemented around the Parc des Princes during Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

She was joined by the likes of Paris 2024 President and triple Olympic champion Tony Estanguet, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, and Minister Delegate for Transport Clément Beaune.

Several transportation solutions are set to be used but in addition to all the traditional forms, the possibility of flying taxis is also on the cards.

"The flying taxi sounds a bit crazy, but becomes a technical reality that works," said Beaune, as reported by L'Équipe.

"Of course it will be exceptional, but the idea is not to miss the innovation train so that, in the coming years, it becomes a broader and democratic mode of transport and that the France is well positioned.

"We are putting ourselves in a position to be able to fly flying taxis on five lines, subject to this safety approval, at the time of the Games so that it is a showcase of innovation, dreams and cleaner mobility since they are electric vehicles."

As well as public transport, cycling is a key part of the Games' legacy plan.

A total of 415 kilometres of bike lanes are set to be ready for use before and after the event, with 320km already built.