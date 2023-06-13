Officials confident that metro extension will be completed before Paris 2024

Île-de-France President Valérie Pécresse and Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) chief executive Jean Castex have insisted that the extension to line 14 of the city's metro will be completed before the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

During a visit to the Chevilly-Larue station, the pair provided reassurances that the project would be complete by June of next year prior to the Olympics' Opening Ceremony on July 26.

RATP director of operations Stéphane Garreau also provided an update on the progress.

"We have passed a number of major milestones since the beginning of the year," he said, as reported by L'Équipe.

"The line that will connect Orly airport to Saint-Denis-Pleyel station, near the Stade de France, is on schedule to open a little less than two months before the Olympics."

The extension is planned to make the line connect Orly Airport to Saint-Denis-Pleyel station near the Stade de France, which is due to stage athletics and rugby sevens at the Olympics, as well as athletics at the Paralympics.

It is set to cost €3 billion (£2.5 billion/$3.2 billion) and is expected to carry around one million passengers per day.

Île-de-France President Valérie Pécresse is confident that the line 14 extension will be complete in time but is worried for transport links in western Paris ©Getty Images

As a result, 37 new trains have been ordered, at a cost of €1 billion (£860 million/$1 billion), which will double the number in circulation.

Pécresse has expressed concern for transport demand across the whole city and has suggested further extensions will need to take place.

"Will we manage to transport all those who will go to the western flank of Paris - Roland-Garros, Parc des Princes and Jean Bouin?'' she said, as reported by L'Équipe.

"We will probably need reinforcements on this territory or to postpone some events in the morning.

"We are working on it."

RATP has launched a recruitment plan for the Games as it aims to hire more than 6,600 new employees this year with 4,900 of those on permanent contracts.

It hopes to hire 2,700 bus drivers as well as 400 metro drivers, 700 station agents, 400 maintenance workers and 120 security guards.

The campaign has been launched with fewer than 18 months to go before Paris 2024 organisers plan to stage the Olympic Opening Ceremony on the River Seine in front of more than 600,000 spectators.