The Football Association of Wales (FAW) have appointed lawyer Alys Carlton as its new independent chair.

"I’m thrilled and honoured to have been appointed," Carlton said in a social media message which she ended with the Welsh word "Cyffrous!", menaing excited.

Carlton succeeds Steve Dalton who had been part of the FAW for seven years.

He had served the last four as chairman, a period when the Welsh men's team qualified for the final stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958.

"We are delighted to welcome Alys Carlton to chair the FAW Board and to build upon the huge contribution made by Steve Dalton, who has steered the organisation through significant governance changes that will benefit Welsh football for years to come," FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said.

"In Alys Carlton, we bring a strong legal and leadership lens to our Board."

During Dalton's tenure, the FAW had also been voted "Organisation of the Year" by UK Sport.

"During my time at the Association, we have grown participation levels by record numbers, increased the interest in the Women's and Girls' game and are buildingbetter grassroots facilities throughout the country to aid the development of our young players and their communities," Dalton said.

In the last decade, Wales have reached the finals of the European Championships and the FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

"I step away from the position of Chair to show leadership from the very top of the organisation, as we pursue our strategic aims to ensure we have diversity in our decision-making.

"We want our decision-makers to be representative of those who are involved in football throughout the country.

"The new Chair and the Board can look forward to a vibrant future as they continue to grow the game for all, I wish them all the very best for the future."

The FAW has also confirmed the appointment of two independent non-executive directors.

Sameer Rahman, a Board member at Glamorgan County Cricket Club, who has held senior roles at the Royal Mint and the price comparison financial services company Go Compare, takes on the role for the first time.

Dr. Carol Bell was first appointed in 2019 and continues in the role for a second four-year term.

Bell has a background in investment banking and is also an energy specialist who is currently non-executive director of Norway-based renewable energy company Bonheur ASA.

She also leads the FAW Finance, Audit and Risk Committee.

The term of the current FAW Council expires on July 31 and an election is to be held for three new Council members.

In April this year, Professor Laura McAllister, a former Welsh international, was elected to the UEFA Executive Committee.