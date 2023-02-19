UEFA has re-confirmed that Aleksander Čeferin will stand for re-election to its Presidency unopposed with the announcement of candidates for election at its 47th Ordinary Congress in Lisbon on April 5.

Čeferin has faced widespread calls to resign following the damning independent report into the chaotic and potentially fatal scenes at last year’s Champions League final in Paris which concluded that UEFA, "as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster."

An apology for the treatment of and smears against Liverpool supporters was issued on UEFA's behalf by secretary general Theodore Theodoridis, as well as a commitment to learn from the events.

Čeferin, who is standing for a third term as UEFA President, has yet to make any comment on the report.

He was elected as UEFA’s seventh President in 2016 to replace Michel Platini, who was banned the year before for ethics violations, and then re-elected unopposed for a four-year term in 2019.

The 54-year-old Slovenian lawyer faced his biggest challenge in April 2021 when 12 of Europe’s top clubs attempted to form a European Super League.

He also led UEFA’s charge in opposing FIFA’s plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of every four.

UEFA's independent report found "it is remarkable that no one lost their life" at the Stade de France because of the policing of the Champions League final ©Getty Images

The Congress is set to vote on the 11 candidates chasing seven seats on UEFA’s Executive Committee.

Four of those candidates are standing for re-election - Jesper Moller Christiansen of Denmark, Armand Duka of Albania, Andrii Pavelko of Ukraine and Luis Rubiales of Spain.

Among the challengers for a position on the Executive Committee are France’s Phillippe Diallo, the current Interim President of the French Football Federation, and Norway’s Lise Klaveness who notably challenged FIFA and Qatar over human rights issues at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Wales’s Laura McCallister is guaranteed a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee this time round, as she is standing unopposed for the "one female position."

McCallister guarantees Britain’s home nations representation on the Executive Committee.

Scotland’s Rod Petrie is standing in the election and could provide a second British face to the Committee.

Regarding McCallister's unopposed standing for the female role the Football Association of Wales said: "This will be a significant moment and achievement for the Football Association of Wales as it will be the first time that a representative from Wales is elected to a position on European football’s governing body."

Germany’s Hans-Joachim Watzke is also standing unopposed for a two-year term on the Executive Committee.

All other seats are for four-year terms.