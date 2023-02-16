French MPs say transport situation for Paris 2024 is "very worrying"

Concerns are growing among French politicians over the transport situation for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), the authority that controls and coordinates the different transport companies operating in the Paris area, is anticipating seven million extra passengers over the two weeks of the Olympics and three million during the Paralympics.

However, there are concerns over the city’s transport infrastructure which is expected to undergo improvements to be able to meet demand during the Games.

Stéphane Peu, one of two rapporteurs of a Parliamentary fact-finding mission on Paris 2024, expressed concerns when presenting their findings in a progress report.

"Things are, I hope, improving, but we are in a very worrying situation," said Peu in a report by French newspaper Ouest France.

"There is a multiplicity of uncoordinated actors on the subject: the RATP, IDFM, the Grand Paris company.

IDFM President Valérie Pécresse has called for the French Government to provide funding to boost transport infrastructure for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"Everyone was in their corner, in their corridor, and did not speak to each other.

"And when they spoke to each other, it was to say that what was wrong was the other's fault.

"The state is taking control knowing that we are in a situation that is complicated by many aspects."

According to French television channel France3, the concerns highlighted in the report included the accessibility for disabled people, the construction of certain metro line, lack of personnel and the opening of bus lines.

The report from Peu and fellow French National Assembly member Stéphane Mazars comes just a few days after IDFM President Valérie Pécresse called on the country’s Government to provide funding.

Pécresse issued a letter to France’s Transport Minister Clément Beaune in a bid €200 million (£177 million/$214 million) for the transport improvements.