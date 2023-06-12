The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has announced it is banning Freia products from kiosks at Norway’s upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers due to the chocolate manufacturer’s owners’ connections to Russia.

Freia is owned by Mondelēz International, which produces brands including Oreo and Toblerone.

Mondelēz International is facing growing pressure over its presence in Russia, with the firm continuing to do business in the country despite its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Mondelēz International claimed following the start of the invasion that it had "reduced all non-core activities" and stopped new investments in the country, however it was still declared as an international sponsor of war by Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention last month.

Norway are due to face Scotland and Cyprus in home Euro 2024 qualifiers on June 17 and June 20 respectively, with the NFF’s head of communications Yngve Haavik telling VG that there would be no Freia products sold in outlets during the fixtures.

"The war in Ukraine shocks and worries us all," said Haavik.

Freia products have been banned at Norway's football matches due to owners Mondelez International's connections to Russia ©Mondelez International

"The NFF is behind UEFA’s decision to ban all Russian football clubs and national teams from European tournaments.

"Then there must also be consequences for products that could indirectly contribute to the financing of Russian warfare.

"Freia has been a good supplier of quality products for NFF’s kiosk sales.

"We still can’t get over the fact that Freia’s owner Mondelēz has branches in Russia and has ended up on Ukraine’s blacklist.

"In any case, we will have a constructive dialogue with Freia in the future."

Airlines SAS and Norwegian Air, railway group SJ, hotel chain Strawberry, retailer Elkjop and shipping group Fjord Line have also announced they are halting the sales of Mondelēz products.

In a statement Mondelēz said "it complies with all political decisions and sanctions and will continue to consider necessary adjustments to operations in order to ensure full compliance."