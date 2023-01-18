Double Olympic basketball gold medallist Brittney Griner has made a surprise appearance at Martin Luther King (MLK) Day celebrations in Phoenix, Arizona.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the Women’s National Basketball Association League, was pictured with wife Cherelle during the parade, one of many staged throughout the United States in memory of Dr Martin Luther King, who was one of the most prominent civil rights activists in the United States before his assassination in 1968.

Griner told Phoenix-based television station 12 News that she was "happy to be home."

She had only returned home last month after imprisonment in a Russian penal colony.

Griner had been found guilty of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which are banned in Russia, but had been released as part of a prisoner exchange.