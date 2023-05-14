IOA takes over full control of running of Wrestling Federation of India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has now officially taken over the running of the troubled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The IOA ordered WFI secretary general VN Prasood to hand over the official documents, including financial records, to its Ad hoc Committee, and banned the current office bearers at the national governing body from playing any role in its running.

The WFI confirmed that it had obeyed the IOA order.

The IOA had formally formed the two-person Ad hoc Committee last week to manage the affairs of the WFI and conduct elections for the Federation.

It was established at the request of India’s Sports Ministry after several top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, had returned to protest in New Delhi and demand the arrest of WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexually harassment of women wrestlers.

He has denied the allegations.

Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexually harassing female athletes, something he denies ©Getty Images

The IOA had issued a letter on Friday (May 12) ruling that all administrative, financial and regulatory roles at the WFI will now be performed by the Committee.

The Committee consists of Bhupender Singh Bajwa, a member of the IOA Executive Council, and Commonwealth Games shooting gold medallist Suma Shirur.

The Ad-hoc Committee has been charged by the Sports Ministry with holding WFI elections within 45 days.

A High Court judge will be appointed to oversee the process.

"In pursuance of the above (order of the IOA dated May 12, 2023), it is hereby clarified that the Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the IOA for the discipline of Wrestling shall carry out all the duties and responsibilities of the National Sports Federation (WFI) as enunciated in the Sports Code," the IOA said in a letter delivered to Prasood.

"With the Ad hoc Committee being in existence, the outgoing office bearers of the WFI shall have no role with respect to the exercise of any function of the NSF for discipline of Wrestling and shall not perform any administrative, financial, regulatory or any other role."

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, centre, has bemoaned the lack of support from senior Indian politicians for the wrestlers protests ©Getty Images

Last month, IOA President PT Usha had angered the wrestlers when she claimed that protesting on the streets is "tarnishing" India's image.

Bajrang, the Olympic 65 kilograms bronze medallist at Tokyo 2020, welcomed this latest development.

"This [the dissolution of the current WFI] is the first step in our fight for justice," he said.

"Our fight has begun in right earnest, it’s a victory for us… and we will continue or fight until we get justice."

But 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat was upset at the lack of support from Indian politicians "to extend support in our fight for the dignity of women".

"When they talk about the safety of women in the country, then we too are their daughters and they should come out and support us," she said.