IOC Coordination Commission chair says Paris 2024 will stage "new type" of Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are right on track and will set new standards for future stagings, the chair of the visiting International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission told a media conference here today.

Speaking after the Commission’s latest three-day visit, Belgium’s Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant announced: "We are confident that Paris will be ready to host the Games next year - and not just any Games, but a new type of Games.

"They will be unique, innovative, spectacular.

"They will be fully inclusive, sustainable, responsible and useful to society.

"We are convinced of this after our visit here - Paris will be a turning point of the organisation of the Games in the modern era.

"There will be a before and after for the Paris 2024 Games - we are convinced of this.

"The Paris 2024 ambitions and confidence are higher than ever.

"There are no delays - everything is on schedule.

"We have been delighted to see that, for the very first time, we have not worried about the Games opening on time because everything has already been pretty much built and a beautiful job has been done.

"Paris is where it should be 415 days before the Opening Ceremony."

Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, pictured left with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, says next year's Games will be "unique, innovative and spectacular ©ITG

During the visit Commission members held extensive meetings with Paris 2024 staff and looked over the Aquatics Centre that is nearing completion in Saint-Denis.

They also spent some time at the French Open tennis tournament, which taking place at Roland Garros, which is due to host both tennis and boxing competition at next year's Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet added: "It is really great to hear the IOC congratulate us.

"It is a good sign for all of those who have been working so hard on this project since 2017 to deliver an incredible Games.

"With 415 days to go this visit has been a major event for us.

"It has been a great thing for us to have been able to take stock of all the comments we have received and a wonderful opportunity for us to absorb lessons and to be more serene for the rest of the preparation work.

"We know the clock is ticking and we are fully mobilised, but we also need to remain humble.

"We want to be able to welcome the world in 2024 and we all feel a collective enthusiasm."

IOC Coordination Commission members spent time at the French Open tennis during their visit, which is being held at Roland Garros, tennis and boxing venue for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Referring to recent polls showing 92 per cent of French inhabitants were in favour of the Games, and also to the recent Olympic and Paralympic Week that engaged a million schoolchildren in learning and activity, Beckers-Vieujant added: "Never before has there been such determination to engage with the population of a host country.

"Paris 2024 wants to root the Games in the daily lives of French citizens, and this is something that is unprecedented.

"We are leaving here with a very high level of trust.

"The Games are taking shape, they are coming to life - you can really feel it."

This was the last significant visit by the IOC Coordination Commission ahead of a final look-in year.

The Commission comprises 11 members of the IOC, along with a representative each from the International Paralympic Committee and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.