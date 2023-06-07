Danish sailing chief not putting pressure on young team to deliver at Paris 2024

Danish Sailing Association President Line Markert has played down her youthful team’s chances of medal success for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Sailing is Denmark’s most successful sport at the Olympics, winning 31 medals including 13 golds, nine silvers and nine bronzes.

Denmark has achieved at least one sailing medal at every edition of the Games since Seoul 1988, with Anne-Marie Rindom becoming the only Danish sailor to get on the podium at Tokyo 2020.

Rindom achieved women’s laser radial gold to add to her laser radial bronze at Rio 2016 and will be aiming to defend her title at Paris 2024.

Denmark will be hoping to maintain its Olympic medal streak in sailing but Markert insisted that she did not want to put any pressure on her largely inexperienced team to deliver in the French capital.

"It’s very different this time," Markert told insidethegames.

"In Tokyo, there was a very established group of experienced sailors, quite a few of them had been in the Olympics before and knew the routines.

"The sailors we have now are young and new to the game and are finding their way in this more intense environment.

"They don’t have the older sailors to train on a daily basis but they are doing quite good at finding international training partner.

Anne-Marie Rindom claimed women's laser radial gold at Tokyo 2020 to continue Denmark's medal streak in sailing at the Olympics ©Getty Images

"It’s a different story [going into Paris 2024] as they are having to step up to be the big stars now and it is exciting to see if they can stand up to the challenge.

"They are new sailors.

"On one hand, I don’t want to put too much pressure on them and on the other hand we are convinced that they are doing their best so we can have a large team there.

"We are bit more hesitant to be very bold in our ambitions this year.

"Our National Olympic Committee is always looking at sailing saying we know you are going to bring us a medal so of course that is another pressure that we are really keen to live up and keep our streak going."

Rindom and Lærke Buhl-Hansen are Denmark’s more experienced sailors and will look to book their place at Paris 2024.

Buhl-Hansen represented Denmark in the RS:X class at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 but will now be contesting for a slot in women’s IQFoil following changes to the event programme for Paris 2024.

Markert said all eyes were on preparing for this year’s Sailing World Championships, scheduled to be held from August 8 to 20 at The Hague in The Netherlands where Olympic qualification places will be on the line.

"We have worked very hard to get ready," said Markert.

"I think The Hague will be a very decisive moment for us to see how our sailors are doing.

Two-time Olympian Lærke Buhl-Hansen has switched from RS:X to IQFoil as she bids to qualify for Paris 2024 ©Danish Sailing Association

"We have quite a young, new team, so there has been a shift in generations after Tokyo.

"A lot of our very experienced sailors have stepped down or changed from sailor to coaches.

"We have a lot of young, talented sailors doing their best to race for the challenge.

"Hopefully we will have the first of those qualifying for the Olympics."

Denmark has a rich history in staging major events in sailing having played host to the World Championships in 2018 and Aarhus is currently holding a stopover for The Ocean Race.

Markert insisted that it was important to seize these opportunities to raise awareness of the sport.

"We try to use the focus on sailing to tell every single Dane that it is their chance to get involved either as a volunteer or as a sailor," said Markert.

"Sailing is part of Aarhus’ identity and that has a massive impact as there are many good clubs doing a great job in developing the sport.

"That makes a big difference."