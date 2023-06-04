WindWhisper and Biotherm enjoy in-port success at The Ocean Race in Aarhus

WindWhisper powered to victory here to make it back-to-back in-port victories in their mission to win The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.

The Polish team, skipped by Spaniard Pablo Arrarte, proved too strong as they finished in a winning time of 36min 46sec in Danish city Aarhus.

Team Jajo got off to the stronger start as a round up manoeuvre on the pin end slowed WindWhisper down.

It did not taken long before WindWhisper took control, pulling themselves into the lead by the first mark.

Team Jajo were 16 seconds behind at this point, while Viva Mexico were closely followed by Danish crew Mirpuri/Trifork Racing Team.

WindWhisper had all the momentum as they continued to increase their lead.

As the wind picked up, crews came under pressure to maintain their pace but WindWhisper produced a well-timed approach as a slight gust provided a smooth mark rounding.

A very special moment for Biotherm! 🤩



Less than 2️⃣4️⃣ after their arrival, they dominate the Aarhus IMOCA In-Port Race and claim top points!#TheOceanRace pic.twitter.com/nBbSqjMKdJ — The Ocean Race (@theoceanrace) June 4, 2023

The second lap of the course did not provide any passing opportunities as WindWhisper produced a flawless performance to claim victory.

They sit top of the in-port standings on a maximum of 12 points having also emerged victories in Alicante.

Team Jajo had to settle for a second successive runners-up finish as they came home in 37:36.

Viva Mexico finished third in 38:57, with Mirpuri/Trifork Racing Team clocking 39:32 for fourth spot and Australian Ocean Racing powered by Team Genova coming last in 40:07.

This race was followed by a dominant display from Biotherm who stormed to victory in the IMOCA in-port race in 46:23.

Biotherm timed their approach to the start line to perfection at the leeward end as they gained the initial advantage.

By mark three, Biotherm, skippered by Frenchman Paul Meilhat, stretched their lead over the fleet on the long reach back down towards the bottom of the course.

Going into the second lap, Biotherm had drawn out to 640 metres ahead of Holcim-PRB before increasing the gap even further after perfectly round of marks three and four.

Biotherm stormed to victory in the IMOCA in-port race ©Peter Broegger

There was no stopping the French team in the final lap as they claimed their first in-port victory of the series to move into third position in the standings.

"We won the start and when you win the start in an in-port race it's easy after," said Meilhat.

"We were a bit faster off the line than Team Holcim-PRB and that was it.

"We are really happy and I dedicate this win to our shore team who have worked so hard to get us out here.

"It's our first victory so it means a lot to us."

Team Holcim-PRB finished second in 49:06, while 11th Hour Racing Team consolidated their position at the top of the leaderboard by coming third in 50:09.

Team Malizia came fourth in 52:13.

11th Hour Racing Team lead the way in The Ocean Race standings after accumulating 28 points from the first five legs - just one point more than Team Holcim-PRB.

The IMOCA fleet are set to depart for leg six of the series on Thursday (June 8).