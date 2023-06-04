Danish Finance Minister pledges to "fight for the ocean" at Summit in Aarhus

Danish Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen has called on Governments around the world to follow his country’s lead in pushing to implement legislation to protect the ocean.

Wammen announced that the Danish Government will propose a law on nature and biodiversity with a "target to protect 20 per cent of the ocean and strictly protect 10 per cent of the ocean".

He claimed that the new directive will ensure that those areas will become "essentially undisturbed from human presence".

Wammen's announcement came when speaking at The Ocean Race Summit staged here.

"This is a very important step which I hope others will follow, because it is very good to speak and dream about how to protect the ocean, but it is not enough," he told delegates.

"If we are to make a real difference, if we are to make real change, if we are to protect what we love and what we cherish, real action is needed.

"As humans, we are here for one brief shining moment, while the ocean has always been here and will remain here, we have not been very good at protecting it, which is something that the city and its people take very seriously.

"Let’s fight for the ocean as much as the ocean fights for us."

Finding ways to protect the marine life was among the topics discussed at The Ocean Race Summit ©Sailing Energy/The Ocean Race

The Ocean Race Summit was held at Aarhus International Sailing Center during the stopover of the round-the-world sailing race.

About 150 Government, civil society and private sector representatives came together to explore ways in which the international community can protect and regenerate the ocean and recognise its intrinsic rights.

The Summit analysed the power of sailing to influence positive change, the close intersection of science, shipping and sailing, the key role of youth in ocean action and what was needed to ensure a more sustainable fashion industry.

"We try to better understand marine life," said Romain Troublé, general manager of The Tara Ocean Foundation, which is dedicated to exploring the ocean.

"The ocean is a huge system that we are using in every part of our life.

"Most of the problems are in the ocean, but most of the solutions are on land.

"Ocean rights is a very good idea and the first step is to inspire.

"What you do through The Ocean Race is fantastic."

German sailor Boris Herrmann, right, was among the panellist at the event staged at Aarhus International Sailing Center ©Sailing Energy/The Ocean Race

Toste Tanhua, co-chair of the Global Ocean Observation System, added: “We will never be able to measure and understand the ocean to the extent we need to unless we work together.

"The particular thing about sailing boats is that they take different routes, giving us the opportunity to get the observations we need.

"We need to combine different measurements and different interfaces.

"Let’s work together - industry, science, shipping and sailing to collect the data we need to manage a sustainable ocean."

German sailor Boris Herrmann is skipper of Team Malizia which recent set a new 24-hour monohull distance record as they raced into Aarhus, covering 641.13 nautical miles.

Herrmann spoke at the Summit as part of a panel that examined how boats can be vessels of opportunity as he discussed how the team’s work to gather scientific data about the state of the ocean was helping to grow understanding of climate change.

"I like these opportunities we are given, we can contribute to science," he said.

"This helps us learn about it ourselves and to reach out with a message.

"Sport has the potential to create attention and emotion."