The International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) staged its first international instructor course as an in-person seminar in Arabic.

Hammamet in Tunisia held the two-day course where all aspects of taekwon-do were taught, in a bid to harmonise the technical details worldwide.

The seminar was conducted by ITF vice-president and Grand Master Michael Daher, together with two more Grand Masters in ITF President Paul Weiler and Pierre Laquerre, a member of the ITF Technical and Instruction Committee.

While some parts of the seminar were taught in English with a translator, most of it was conducted directly in Arabic.

The ITF hailed the international instructor course as a "huge success" with participants coming from Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia and Lebanon - all countries organised in the newly-founded Central Arab Taekwon-Do Federation.

Grand Masters Michael Daher, Paul Weiler and Pierre Laquerre carry out the course in Tunisia ©ITF

The three Grand Masters also praised the seminar, saying it was "an important step" towards a direct interaction with ITF instructors from all over the world.

The Central Arab Taekwon-Do Federation was founded in 2021 and comprises of various ITF member countries from North Africa and the Middle East, with Arabic as their common language.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITF previously held several technical seminars in Arabic but in a virtual setting.