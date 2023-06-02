Welsh Boxing to take "watching brief" amid split in sport and threat to Olympic future

Welsh Boxing has said it will be taking a "watching brief" amid the split in the sport and the threat to its Olympic place.

The governing body said it remained as a member of the International Boxing Association (IBA) but acknowledged that there are "real concerns" about boxing being axed for Los Angeles 2028.

It follows the creation of World Boxing in April as a direct rival to the IBA, which has lost its right to organise tournaments at the Olympic Games amid a bitter dispute with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

USA Boxing and SwissBoxing have already quit the IBA for the new body, which the IBA insists is a "rogue organisation".

The IBA has been accused of numerous problems by the IOC, including poor governance, corruption, financial problems and issues with refereeing and judging.

IBA's Russian President Umar Kremlev has also allowed boxers from his country and Belarus to compete under their own flags, a stance at odds with much of international sport following the invasion of Ukraine.

Last month England Boxing, Wales' neighbour, said it welcomed the creation of World Boxing even though it has not joined either.

Welsh Boxing has acknowledged "real concerns" that the sport could lose its Olympic place ©Getty Images

"Welsh Boxing is aware that World Boxing is seeking to establish itself as the recognised body to secure boxing's ongoing place at the heart of the Olympic Movement and deliver a better future for the sport," Welsh Boxing said.

"While Welsh Boxing continues to be a member of both the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) and the International Boxing Association, it is common knowledge that boxing's place at future Olympic Games is threatened by the ongoing disagreements between the International Olympic Committee and the IBA.

"While qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is being managed by the IOC Boxing Unit, there are real concerns over boxing's participation in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

"One of Welsh Boxing's primary aims is to ensure that there is an avenue for our boxers to compete at the Olympics.

"Accordingly, while Welsh Boxing remains a member of the EUBC and IBA, it will maintain a watching brief over developments over the coming months."

The IBA has suspended its members from New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands for their links to World Boxing.

Steve Hartley, the Boxing New Zealand President, has hinted that the country could be the next to officially switch sides.

A 400-page report from the IBA has been delivered to the IOC, which claims to address the governance concerns.

The governing body was suspended by the Olympic Movement in 2019 and did not organise the Tokyo 2020 tournament where Lauren Price of Wales, representing Britain, won gold in the women's middleweight division.

Lauren Price of Wales won an Olympic gold medal for Britain at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

It has demonstrated zero tolerance to any of its members which have links with World Boxing and suspended the Czech Boxing Association after Americans took part at the Ústi Nad Labem Grand Prix competition.

The suspended Dutch Boxing Federation also pushed ahead with organising the Eindhoven BoxCup, despite the IBA claiming it was banned from hosting competitions.

Other countries due to compete in these events received demands to withdraw from the IBA, although not all did so.

World Boxing says it has written to the IOC "to begin the process of requesting formal recognition" but it has yet to invite countries to a scheduled Congress in November.

Boris van der Vorst, who previously unsuccessfully challenged Kremlev for the IBA Presidency, is set to step down as head of the Dutch federation and will be part of the World Boxing Interim Executive Board.

He will be joined by representatives from Germany, Britain, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.