Hangzhou 2022's pre-delegation registration meetings aim to help organisers with operational aspects of preparation ©Getty Images

Hangzhou 2022 is conducting pre-delegation registration meetings with 45 nations participating at the Asian Games by video conference over the course of three-and-a-half weeks.

It marks the latest step in preparations for the delayed Games, following on from a Chefs de Mission seminar last month which brief the representatives from 45 countries on preparations.

Pre-delegation registration meetings began on Saturday (May 20) and are expected to run through to June 15.

They aim to enhance communication between the Organising Committee and National Olympic Committees, providing a more accurate estimation of delegation sizes than has previously been calculated to assist with operational aspects of preparations such as accommodation and transportation.

It is also hoped the meetings will ensure registration information is submitted accurately.

The pre-delegation registration meetings follow on from a Hangzhou 2022 Chefs de Mission Seminar last month ©Hangzhou 2022
The pre-delegation registration meetings follow on from a Hangzhou 2022 Chefs de Mission Seminar last month ©Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou 2022 described them as "an essential step before the delegations can participate in the Games".

A total of 483 medal events in 40 sports representing 61 disciplines are due to be held at the Asian Games, with more than 10,000 athletes expected to participate.

Concerns have been raised over the size of the multi-sport event, with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) last year revealing plans to reduce its scale.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to mark the third time China has held the Asian Games, although this edition was delayed by one year to new dates of September 23 to October 8 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OCA and International Olympic Committee officials have praised organisers for the progress on preparations, declaring Hangzhou ready to stage the Games.